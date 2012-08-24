PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 24

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

ATHENS AND BERLIN IN SPAT OVER FUNDS

Leaders in Athens and Berlin wrangled publicly over how to deal with Greece’s plea for further assistance on Thursday.

MURDOCHS AT ODDS OVER BBC

Elisabeth Murdoch on Thursday sought to distance herself from her brother James’ hostility to the BBC, by hailing the public service broadcaster.

CAMERON PRESSED TO REPLACE GREENING

David Cameron is coming under increasing pressure to appoint a new transport secretary in next month’s cabinet reshuffle.

BOE FINDS QE HURT DEFINED BENEFIT PENSIONS

Some pension groups have been harmed by side effects of QE, according to a Bank of England paper released on Thursday.

SEC FACES CALL TO REJECT FACEBOOK OFFER

U.S. regulators are facing pressure to reject Nasdaq OMX’s proposed $62 million settlement for its members after Facebook’s debut on its stock exchange.

BEST BUY AND FOUNDER RESUME BUYOUT TALKS

Best Buy and founder Richard Schulze have resumed talks about a potential buyout.

ASIL NADIR JAILED FOR 10 YEARS

Asil Nadir was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for stealing 20 million pounds ($31.77 million).

REPUBLICANS EYE RETURN TO GOLD STANDARD

The Republican party plans to adopt a “gold commission” set to become part of party policy.

BRC TO NAME ITS DIRECTOR-GENERAL

The British Retail Consortium will on Friday name Helen Dickinson, the head of retail at KPMG, as its director-general.

AVIVA WARNS IT MAY AXE UP TO 800 UK JOBS

Aviva has warned that as many as 800 jobs at its UK business are under threat as a result of a cost-cutting push by the FTSE 100 insurer’s new chairman.