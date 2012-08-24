PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 24

Financial Times
Leaders in Athens and Berlin wrangled publicly over how to deal with Greece’s plea for further assistance on Thursday.
Elisabeth Murdoch on Thursday sought to distance herself from her brother James’ hostility to the BBC, by hailing the public service broadcaster.
David Cameron is coming under increasing pressure to appoint a new transport secretary in next month’s cabinet reshuffle.
Some pension groups have been harmed by side effects of QE, according to a Bank of England paper released on Thursday.
U.S. regulators are facing pressure to reject Nasdaq OMX’s proposed $62 million settlement for its members after Facebook’s debut on its stock exchange.
Best Buy and founder Richard Schulze have resumed talks about a potential buyout.
Asil Nadir was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for stealing 20 million pounds ($31.77 million).
The Republican party plans to adopt a “gold commission” set to become part of party policy.
The British Retail Consortium will on Friday name Helen Dickinson, the head of retail at KPMG, as its director-general.
Aviva has warned that as many as 800 jobs at its UK business are under threat as a result of a cost-cutting push by the FTSE 100 insurer’s new chairman.