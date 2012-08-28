PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 28

Financial Times
Headlines
PUBLIC SECTOR BEATS OSBORNE‘S PAY FREEZE -
FOREIGNERS GRAB LION‘S SHARE OF UK TAKEOVER -
Overview
Samsung shares slumped 7.5 percent on Monday, wiping more than $12 billion off its market value.
PUBLIC SECTOR BEATS OSBORNE‘S PAY FREEZE
Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers have received pay increases despite George Osborne’s pay freeze.
The spectre of a repeat of hurricane Katrina is haunting the Republican party’s Florida convention in Tampa.
U.S. petrol prices jumped as tropical storm Isaac churned across the Gulf of Mexico putting a strain on refineries.
Ryanair is seeking regulatory approval for its proposed takeover of Aer Lingus by trying to broach a deal with six other airlines.
Best Buy granted Richard Schulze, its estranged founder, access to its books on Monday after several weeks of acrimony.
FOREIGNERS GRAB LION‘S SHARE OF UK TAKEOVER
The proportion of takeovers of UK companies by overseas investors has reached a new high of 70 percent.
Big banks to increasingly striping staff of awards they received for past performances that no longer look so favourable.
Electric cars will compete in a new global formula racing series called The Formula E championship in 2014.