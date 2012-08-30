PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 30

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Citigroup agreed to pay $590 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.
Virgin Rail has reaped higher profit margins on the west coast main line than most UK rail franchises since privatisation.
Mario Draghi rebuffed German criticism of his attempts to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has launched a second criminal investigation into Barclays.
Gazprom is to shelve one of the energy industry’s most ambitious ventures in Russia’s Barents Sea because of surging costs.
Asian financial regulators have warned the U.S. that plans to revamp global derivatives markets threaten to create systemic risks.
BT is preparing to sell the majority of its 23 percent stake in Tech Mahindra.
British finance minister George Osborne has rejected Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg’s call for an emergency tax on the wealth of Britons.
Hedge funds moved one step closer to gaining permission to publicly solicit and advertise for business, under a rule change proposed by U.S. regulators.
20th Century Fox movie studio will distribute animated feature films from Dreamworks Animation for the next five years.
Mark Adelson, a former Standard & Poor’s chief credit officer has left the ratings agency months after he was demoted.