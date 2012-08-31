PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 31

Financial Times
Barclays named retail banker Antony Jenkins as chief executive on Thursday.
Qatar’s RasGas has become the second major state-owned Middle East energy company to be hit by a severe computer virus in weeks.
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, plans to give the European Central Bank oversight of all banks in the euro zone.
Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to float as little as 10 percent of their business on the London Stock Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing Street.
Investors have decided not to take up an unusual bond offering backed by royalties from songs penned by Bob Dylan and other musicians.
Simon Fox, chief executive of entertainment retailer HMV Group will take over the helm at Trinity Mirror next month.
GERMANY‘S SCHAUBLE CALLS FOR CAP TO BANK BONUSES
Cash bonuses for bankers should be capped and shareholder approval required for longer-term incentive plans, Germany’s finance minister said.
The founder of Admiral Insurance Henry Engelhardt said aggressive pricing and rising customer claims are likely to hit UK motor insurers.
Twitter users will soon be seeing advertisements targeted to what the short-messaging site has learnt about their interests.