PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 3

Overview

UK‘S EURO TRADE SUPREMACY UNDER ATTACK

London should be deposed as the euro’s main financial centre so the euro zone can “control” most financial business in the region, France’s central bank governor told the FT.

UK FIN MINISTER PROMISES TAX SQUEEZE ON RICH

UK Finance Minister George Osborne has promised a new tax squeeze on the rich and a further reduction in welfare spending, ahead of next week’s Autumn Statement.

JAPAN BANK CHIEF WARNS ON BOND EXPOSURE

The CEO of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has underlined the risk facing Japanese banks from their vast holdings of government bonds and said that the bank would struggle to reduce its exposure.

FORMER GREEK PM DENIES SWISS CASH CLAIMS

The family of former prime minister George Papandreou has denied newspaper reports that his 89-year-old mother was the beneficial owner of a 550 million euro Swiss account.

CAMERON URGES EDITORS TO ACT FAST

UK Prime Minister David Cameron will this week urge newspaper editors to create a powerful independent press regulator, amid pressure for him to introduce a press law.

DELTA IN TALKS TO BUY VIRGIN STAKE

Delta Air Lines is in talks to buy Singapore Airlines’ 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, said three people familiar with the matter.

MURDOCH‘S UK NEWSPAPER CHIEF RESIGNS

Tom Mockridge has resigned as CEO of News Corp’s UK newspaper arm, people familiar with his decision said, after not being chosen to lead the publishing company News Corp is expected to spin off.

TELEFONICA TO LIST PART OF LATAM ARM

Telefónica is working on plans to list 10-15 percent of its Latin American operations in an attempt to show that markets have undervalued the indebted Spanish telecoms group.

FRENCH UNIONS ATTACK ARCELORMITTAL DEAL

Trade unions have denounced the last-minute deal struck between France’s government and ArcelorMittal over the future of one of the steelmaker’s French plants.