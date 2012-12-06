PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 6

Financial Times
IRISH PROPERTY TAX PILES ON HOMEOWNERS’ MISERY
FREEPORT‘S $20BLN OIL MOVE SPURS SHARE FALL
Britain’s triple-A credit rating was under threat on Wednesday night after George Osborne conceded one of his key public finance targets would be missed and official forecasts dashed his hopes of fighting the election on the back of a revived economy.
The Office for Budget Responsibility on Wednesday took a scythe to its growth forecasts and ruled out all hope of a sharp upturn in the UK’s economic fortunes over the next five years.
Five eye-watering austerity budgets in five years have elicited little more than weary resignation from Irish taxpayers forced to live under an international bailout following the bursting of a housing bubble.
Deutsche Bank failed to recognise up to $12 billion of paper losses during the financial crisis, helping the bank avoid a government bail-out, three former bank employees have alleged in complaints to US regulators.
EADS on Wednesday outlined the biggest shake-up to its corporate governance since the company’s creation in 2000, in changes aimed at providing Berlin with equivalent influence to Paris at the aerospace and defence group.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold has engineered a dramatic re-entry to the oil business with two deals worth a total of about $20 billion, buying Plains Exploration and Production and McMoRan Exploration.
Citigroup’s new chief executive has wasted little time putting his stamp on the US bank by axing 11,000 jobs, adding to a wave of staff reductions across the financial services industry.
Grain and petrochemicals worth billions of dollars risk being marooned far from market, barge operators and grain exporters have warned, as falling Mississippi water levels threaten to close the river to navigation.
Starbucks will pay extra tax in the UK under a deal to defuse accusations of tax avoidance, though it denies its previously paid too little, insisting it has followed the law.
HSBC has struck a $9.4 billion deal to sell its entire 15.6 percent stake in Ping An Insurance to companies controlled by Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group.