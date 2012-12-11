PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 11

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

WARNING ON COST OF ‘SHARES FOR RIGHTS’

George Osborne’s “shares for workers’ rights” initiative could end up costing Britain £1bn a year in lost revenues, the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned.

UK READY TO ‘TRUST’ US OVER FAILING BANKS

UK authorities are prepared to “trust” their U.S. counterparts the next time a big American financial company with large London operations runs into financial trouble.

MONTI IN TALKS TO RUN FOR ITALIAN PM

Italy’s prime minister Mario Monti is in talks with centrist groups urging him to stand in Italy’s elections early next year.

CLARKE TO STEP DOWN FROM MAN GROUP

Man Group said its chief executive would step down in February following a disastrous year in which the company’s share price dropped more than 40 percent.

ROTHSCHILD SECURES CAPITAL IN BUMI BATTLE

Nat Rothschild on Monday said he had secured $342.5 million in new equity capital for Bumi as investors line up behind his proposal to restructure the group.

SALES OF AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD COINS SOAR

Demand for gold coins in the U.S. has soared since the presidential election, as small investors fret about the lack of action to address America’s ballooning debt.

PACE BIDS FOR GOOGLE SET-TOP BUSINESS

British TV decoder maker Pace said on Monday that it had made an early-stage proposal to Internet group Google to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.

EUROPE MUST STAY THE AUSTERITY COURSE, SAYS REHN

Europe must continue with its “far reaching structural reforms” that have helped to rebalance the euro zone economy and rebuild confidence, EU’s top economics official, Olli Rehn, said.