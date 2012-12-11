PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 11

Financial Times
WARNING ON COST OF ‘SHARES FOR RIGHTS’
George Osborne’s “shares for workers’ rights” initiative could end up costing Britain £1bn a year in lost revenues, the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned.
UK READY TO ‘TRUST’ US OVER FAILING BANKS
UK authorities are prepared to “trust” their U.S. counterparts the next time a big American financial company with large London operations runs into financial trouble.
Italy’s prime minister Mario Monti is in talks with centrist groups urging him to stand in Italy’s elections early next year.
Man Group said its chief executive would step down in February following a disastrous year in which the company’s share price dropped more than 40 percent.
Nat Rothschild on Monday said he had secured $342.5 million in new equity capital for Bumi as investors line up behind his proposal to restructure the group.
Demand for gold coins in the U.S. has soared since the presidential election, as small investors fret about the lack of action to address America’s ballooning debt.
British TV decoder maker Pace said on Monday that it had made an early-stage proposal to Internet group Google to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.
Europe must continue with its “far reaching structural reforms” that have helped to rebalance the euro zone economy and rebuild confidence, EU’s top economics official, Olli Rehn, said.