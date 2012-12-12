PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 12

Financial Times
Headlines
DELTA‘S VIRGIN DEAL TO PUT PRESSURE ON BA -
Overview
Three British men, including a former UBS trader and two employees of interdealer broker RP Martin, have been arrested as part of a global probe into Libor manipulation.
Mark Carney, the next governor of the Bank of England, has suggested he will act much more aggressively to revive the UK economy when he takes charge next summer.
HSBC will spend $700 million on a global “know your customer” programme, as part of a 26-point plan agreed with U.S. regulators to settle money laundering and sanctions breaches.
Saudi Arabia has cut oil output to its lowest level for a year as a combination of surging U.S. crude production and weakening economic growth sapped demand.
Tullow Oil is to pay up to $672 million to acquire Norwegian explorer Spring Energy as part of a change in strategy for its business.
DELTA‘S VIRGIN DEAL TO PUT PRESSURE ON BA
British Airways faces stronger competition on its transatlantic routes after Delta Air Lines unveiled plans to form a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic.
White Britons no longer make up the majority of people in London for the first time, according to the latest census data.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) could set up its first plant in the Middle East after an agreement with the Saudi Arabian government.