PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 13

The U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at close to zero until unemployment falls below 6.5 percent in a historic change to monetary policy.
Barclays has appointed Hector Sants, former boss of British regulator the FSA, to oversee its compliance and relationship with governments and regulators.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has offered a glimpse of the policy ideas he might bring to the Bank of England when he takes over as governor next year.
Rebekah Brooks received a compensation package worth 10.9 million pounds ($17.57 million) after she resigned as chief executive of News International.
Bumi is backing the Bakries over financier Nat Rothschild as it seeks to end a year-long shareholder war over corporate governance.
U.S. manufacturing is poised to reap the benefits of cheaper energy, says Lakshmi Mittal, the chairman and chief executive of ArcelorMittal.
BP is back in the running for Abu Dhabi’s onshore oil concession after its unexpected earlier omission from a bidding round.
EE, Britain’s largest phone operator, will double the number of cities that can access its 4G network as it accelerates plans ahead of the state auction of frequencies.
Wm Morrison, the supermarket group, is poised to name Trevor Strain as its new finance director.
Downing Street was in a battle with The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday after claims it had warned the newspaper not to run a critical story about the culture secretary Maria Miller.