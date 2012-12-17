PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 17

Financial Times
U.S. banks are making a last-minute push to ease new global liquidity requirements, arguing that they would need to come up with an additional $800 billion.
The British treasury stands to raise as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) by selling Ministry of Defence airwaves currently reserved for military purposes.
Japan’s Liberal Democratic party has crushed the ruling Democrats in an election landslide.
The number of investment banks working on individual initial public share offerings has reached a record high as bankers scramble for work amid a dearth of global deal activity.
Insurers are conducting a war of words with regulators trying to prevent a repeat of AIG’s collapse, as the industry makes a last-ditch effort to avoid capital surcharges.
BP is seeking to change the terms of its contract with the Iraq government for the super giant Rumaila oilfield.
Europe will have to “work very hard” to maintain the most generous welfare system in the world and remain globally competitive, said Angela Merkel, the German chancellor.
UK banks are facing the backstop threat of a break-up if they fail to comply with the proposed ringfencing of their retail operations.
An improved and more balanced housing market will emerge in 2013, despite sellers slashing asking prices this month in the biggest fall seen for more than a decade.