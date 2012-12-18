PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 18

Financial Times
A deal to avert the U.S. fiscal cliff is at last emerging, with at least $1 trillion in new taxes, up to $1 trillion in fresh spending cuts and an increase in America’s debt ceiling.
About three dozen bankers and senior managers will be implicated in the alleged rigging of Libor interest rates when UBS settles with global regulators later this week.
G4S is set to win a role in implementing the government’s contentious and complex changes to child benefit and the universal credit.
Tesco is moving closer to appointing a UK chief executive, with Chris Bush, chief operating officer, emerging as the front-runner for the role.
The most prominent of Iceland’s one-time corporate raiders has been indicted in the latest attempt to uncover alleged wrongdoing from its dramatic financial crisis.
QUESTIONS HANG OVER APPLE‘S LONG-TERM GROWTH
Wall Street’s debate over how to value Apple has intensified with the iPhone maker’s stock skirting around the $500 mark on Monday.
Morgan Stanley <MS.N > was fined $5 million by the Massachusetts securities regulator who said the company’s investment bankers had “improper influence” on analysts.
Carlos Slim, the world’s richest man, has overseen a loss of close to 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion) on his foray this year into the European market.