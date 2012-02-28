PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 28

Financial Times

DATA SHOW ECB LOAN SPUR FOR BOND RALLY

Italian and Spanish banks accelerated their sovereign debt purchases by a record monthly amount in January, underlining how the use of cheap funding from the European Central Bank has contributed to a bond rally among peripheral euro zone countries.

BARCLAYS FACES BLOCK ON TAX SCHEMES

Barclays has been blocked from implementing two “highly abusive” tax schemes that could have cost the British treasury 500 million pounds ($792.05 million), despite the bank’s commitment to a new code of practice in which it pledged not to engage in tax avoidance.

S&P PUTS GREECE IN SELECTIVE DEFAULT

Greece shrugged off a downgrade to “selective default” on Monday by ratings agency Standard & Poor‘s, saying the move was expected following its launch of private sector involvement in a 206 billion euros ($275.94 billion) debt restructuring.

MORENO EXIT ADDS TO LLOYDS WOES

Glen Moreno has resigned as deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, adding further to the disruption at the part-nationalised lender.

HSBC FALLS SHORT OF SME LENDING GOAL

HSBC fell short of a goal to provide 12.9 billion pound of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK last year, blaming muted demand from these borrowers.

CROSSRAIL TENDER FAVOURS UK

British ministers will on Tuesday launch the tender for a 1 billion pound contract to supply trains for the Crossrail project with the government aiming to “level the playing field” for UK-based manufacturers.

KKR CHIEFS TAKE HOME $94 MILLION EACH

Henry Kravis and George Roberts each took home a pay-out of around $94 million last year from KKR, the private equity group they helped to found, the latest sign of the riches available to industry executives at a sensitive time in the U.S. presidential election.