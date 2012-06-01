PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - OSBORNE SUES TO DETER EU OVERREACHING

British finance minister George Osborne is suing the European Union, contending proposed rules that would limit or ban the short-selling of financial products are an overreach for the EU. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY

GULF MERCHANT BANK TO MAKE BID FOR PLUS EXCHANGE

Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank has entered a bid for Plus Stock Exchange, the junior London financial market, which might scuttle its planned sale to interdealer broker ICAP. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY

WORLD BANK PRESIDENT CALLS FOR EUROPE LEADERS TO READY BIG STEPS

World Bank President Robert Zoellick writes that European leaders must be ready to step in to recapitalise banks and provide funding to countries like Spain in the event of a Greek exit from the euro zone. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY

ITALY‘S OFFSHORE OIL SITES SET TO RESUME

Offshore oil and gas developments in Italy are expected to be given the green light on Friday to resume, reversing legislation that banned future exploration and production. here#axzz1wT5RrIBY

SPAIN FEARS RISE AFTER 100 BILLION EURO CASH FLIGHT

Almost 100 billion euros in capital has left Spain in the first three months of the year. The head of the European Central Bank criticized the country over its handling of troubled lender Bankia. here