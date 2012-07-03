PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 4

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Bob Diamond lobbed a political grenade at the leading candidate to run the Bank of England as well as the previous Labour government just hours after his forced departure as Barclays’ chief executive on Tuesday over the Libor-rigging scandal.
French police on Tuesday raided the Paris home and offices of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, in connection with a long-running investigation into allegations of illicit campaign funding.
Frank Timis plans to step back from running African Minerals with the mining entrepreneur relinquishing the role of executive chairman of the iron ore business following the recruitment of a new chief executive.
Vodafone is in advanced discussions with rival Hutchison Whampoa about merging their Irish telecoms infrastructure in the latest attempt by mobile operators to cut costs and improve coverage in the face of difficult business conditions.
Britain would be prepared to close its borders to immigrants from Greece if that country was ejected from the euro zone, David Cameron has said.
Investment companies have repeatedly sold consumers financial products they do not properly understand, Brussels policy makers warned as they set out fresh standards for the industry.
The U.S. electricity regulator has subpoenaed JP Morgan Chase twice in the past three months as it investigates whether the bank manipulated power markets in California and the Midwest region, court filings showed.
When Philip Hammond, Britain’s defence secretary, unveils a thorough overhaul of the British Army on Thursday, one item is certain to be the focus of attention for rank-and-file soldiers: the announcement that five battalions are to be scrapped.