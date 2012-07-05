PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 5

Financial Times
The UK’s financial regulator, the FSA, had concerns about cultural failings at Barclays under former chief executive Bob Diamond four months before the Libor revelations.
Spain’s high court has opened a probe into Rodrigo Rato who was until recently chairman of Bankia, the lender at the forefront of Spain’s banking crisis.
SCIENTISTS BASK IN ‘GOD PARTICLE’ DISCOVERY
Physicists at Cern, the European nuclear research centre in Geneva, on Wednesday announced the discovery of the long-sought Higgs boson, known as the “god particle”.
Fiat’s chief executive said the carmaker may need to close another plant in Italy if the company does not secure more flexibility from workers unions.
Sany Group, China’s biggest maker of construction machines by revenues, has started cutting its workforce in a sign of slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
Wells Fargo spends more on lobbying from its Washington office than any rival, paying millions of dollars to influence mortgage rules.
Etihad Airways is not willing to sell its 2 percent stake in the Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, which is subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair.
Volkswagen has agreed to buy the other half of Porsche’s carmaking operations that it does not already own.