PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 9

Financial Times

Headlines

BRUSSELS TO ACT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL -

MCDONALD‘S SPONSORSHIP OF OLYMPICS QUERIED -

DILNOT REVIEW TO OPEN NHS FUNDING ROW -

AIRBUS AND BOEING PUSH SUPPLIERS TO MERGE -

ARCELORMITTAL FAILS TO RULE OUT EUROPE CUTS -

PERMIRA PLANS TO REFINANCE BIRDS EYE IGLO -

SFO TO REOPEN CASE INTO COLLAPSE OF WEAVERING -

BEIJING THREATENS TRADE ACTION -

Overview

BRUSSELS TO ACT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL

Brussels is expected to propose outlawing attempts to manipulate market indices across the EU along with a fundamental review of the rules on how Libor is set.

MCDONALD‘S SPONSORSHIP OF OLYMPICS QUERIED

Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games.

DILNOT REVIEW TO OPEN NHS FUNDING ROW

British prime minister David Cameron will fight the next election promising real-terms increases for the NHS.

AIRBUS AND BOEING PUSH SUPPLIERS TO MERGE

Airbus and Boeing are pushing their large suppliers to buy smaller ones to help with the companies plans to increase production of passenger jets.

ARCELORMITTAL FAILS TO RULE OUT EUROPE CUTS

ArcelorMittal has refused to rule out further site closures in Europe as the global steel industry enters a slowdown.

PERMIRA PLANS TO REFINANCE BIRDS EYE IGLO

Permira, the private equity firm, is planning a 500 million euros ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo.

SFO TO REOPEN CASE INTO COLLAPSE OF WEAVERING

Britain’s SFO is set to reopen the investigation in to collapse of one of London’s oldest hedge funds during the financial crisis.

BEIJING THREATENS TRADE ACTION

China has threatened retaliation against a trade dispute with the EU that is straining commercial relations between the two sides.