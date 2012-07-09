PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 9

Financial Times
Headlines
MCDONALD‘S SPONSORSHIP OF OLYMPICS QUERIED -
Overview
Brussels is expected to propose outlawing attempts to manipulate market indices across the EU along with a fundamental review of the rules on how Libor is set.
Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games.
British prime minister David Cameron will fight the next election promising real-terms increases for the NHS.
Airbus and Boeing are pushing their large suppliers to buy smaller ones to help with the companies plans to increase production of passenger jets.
ArcelorMittal has refused to rule out further site closures in Europe as the global steel industry enters a slowdown.
Permira, the private equity firm, is planning a 500 million euros ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo.
Britain’s SFO is set to reopen the investigation in to collapse of one of London’s oldest hedge funds during the financial crisis.
China has threatened retaliation against a trade dispute with the EU that is straining commercial relations between the two sides.