PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 10

The Bank of England’s deputy governor, Paul Tucker, denied suggestions on Monday that ministers had pressured him to encourage banks to manipulate Libor rates.
Oleg Deripaska, one of the world’s richest men, has been accused of “seeking to rewrite history” as a high-profile lawsuit brought against him opened in London’s High Court.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at China during a trip to Mongolia by pressing the case for greater democratic freedoms across Asia.
Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, nearly doubling its Medicaid business.
SAMSUNG TABLET ‘NOT COOL’ SAYS UK JUDGE
Samsung successfully fended off a legal move by Apple to block the sale of its tablet computers in the UK.
International Airline Group (IAG) on Monday said it intends to launch its first bond backed by Heathrow take-off and landing slots.
The chairman of Vivendi, has taken charge of Universal Music’s bid for EMI’s record labels in an attempt to persuade European regulators.