PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 11

Top Barclays shareholders are demanding that the bank appoint an external chairman to repair its reputation following the damage done by the Libor price-rigging scandal.
Kate Bostock executive director general merchandise at Marks and Spencer is to leave the retailer by mutual consent.
UK companies face a substantial rise in the premiums they pay to insure their pension plans against a company default next year.
The U.S. futures regulator has charged broker Peregrine Financial Group and its owner with running a $200 million fraud.
China has given foreign hedge funds permission to tap its wealthy citizens inside the country for funds to invest overseas.
EU authorities are pressing Spain to inflict billions of euros of losses on small savers by wiping out certain types of bank debt before its financial institutions are recapitalised.
Universal Music will propose to regulators in the coming weeks a “manifesto” for restoring music industry growth.