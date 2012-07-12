PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 12

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
John Cridland, director-general of the CBI, has criticised the government for the implementation of its growth plan.
HSBC plans to “acknowledge and apologise” during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank.
Oxford University is setting up a 300 million pound ($466.83 million) scholarship fund for undergraduates from low-income families.
Twenty big fund managers have sent a letter to Michel Barnier criticising the EU’s proposed hedge fund regulation.
Soyabean prices have soared to record highs, surpassing levels seen in the 2007-08 food crisis, due to drought and heat in the U.S.
Spain unveiled 65 billion euros ($79.62 billion) worth of austerity cuts as part of a deal to secure European aid to rescue its banking system.
Investors accepted the lowest yields ever for 10-year paper in a U.S. Treasury auction shortly before the release of Federal Reserve minutes showing a bias towards more monetary easing.