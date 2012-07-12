PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 12

Financial Times

Headlines

CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH -

HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY -

OXFORD SETS UP MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND -

EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT -

US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD -

SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -

INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS -

Overview

CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH

John Cridland, director-general of the CBI, has criticised the government for the implementation of its growth plan.

HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY

HSBC plans to “acknowledge and apologise” during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank.

OXFORD SETS UP 300 MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND

Oxford University is setting up a 300 million pound ($466.83 million) scholarship fund for undergraduates from low-income families.

EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT

Twenty big fund managers have sent a letter to Michel Barnier criticising the EU’s proposed hedge fund regulation.

US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD

Soyabean prices have soared to record highs, surpassing levels seen in the 2007-08 food crisis, due to drought and heat in the U.S.

SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -

Spain unveiled 65 billion euros ($79.62 billion) worth of austerity cuts as part of a deal to secure European aid to rescue its banking system.

INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS

Investors accepted the lowest yields ever for 10-year paper in a U.S. Treasury auction shortly before the release of Federal Reserve minutes showing a bias towards more monetary easing.