PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 13

Financial Times
Headlines
BANKS’ LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN -
Overview
BANKS’ LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN
Twelve global banks linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal face fines of some $22 billion, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.
Dentsu, Japan’s dominant advertising group, has agreed to buy Aegis, the UK-listed advertising agency, for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) in cash.
David Cote, Honeywell chief executive, has urged business leaders to press politicians to agree on a solution to debt problems in the U.S.
The Co-operative Group is close to agreeing final terms with Lloyds Banking Group to buy 630 of its branches in a deal.
Peugeot announced 6,500 job cuts and a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could spark more restructuring and political tension in Europe.
Boeing has fought off a strong challenge from Airbus to win a $15bn order for 150 narrow-body aircraft from United Continental Holdings.
Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for ING’s Japanese business.
Booz Allen Hamilton plans to raise up to $2.25 billion in debt to refinance existing borrowings and fund a $1 billion special shareholder dividend.
Syrian opposition activists claimed that at least 100 people had been killed by government forces or pro-government militias in the central province of Hama.