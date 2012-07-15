PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 16

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

EUROPE‘S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS

The head of the European Banking Authority has raised the bar for lenders’ capital requirements, saying that a 9 percent capital ratio must become permanent.

BUCKLES FIGHTS TO KEEP HIS JOB AT G4S

G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles is fighting for his job in light of the security firm’s botched London Olympics contract.

PIPELINES BYPASSING HORMUZ ROUTE OPEN

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have opened new pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, reducing Iran’s power over oil markets.

CHINA EASES TAXES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES

China will cut taxes on the profits that foreign companies take out of the country by up to 50 percent after taxation rules were relaxed.

WALL STREET BANKS STEP UP OIL TRADE ROLE

Wall Street banks are wading deeper into the business of supplying oil as they compete with oil traders and merchants selling crude to refineries.

NOKIA SLASHES LUMIA SMARTPHONE PRICE IN US

Nokia is cutting the price its flagship Lumia 900 smartphone in the U.S. in an effort to breach the market dominance of Apple and Samsung.

EX-CITI BANKER FACES TRIAL OVER CDO SALE

A former director in Citigroup’s structured credit products goes on trial on Monday accused of misleading buyers of a mortgage-related product at the start of the financial crisis.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORS AHEAD IN BRAZIL

Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Brazilian authorities about assembling Freelander four-by-fours from kits imported from the UK.