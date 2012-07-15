PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 16

Financial Times
Headlines
EUROPE‘S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS -
Overview
The head of the European Banking Authority has raised the bar for lenders’ capital requirements, saying that a 9 percent capital ratio must become permanent.
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles is fighting for his job in light of the security firm’s botched London Olympics contract.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have opened new pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, reducing Iran’s power over oil markets.
China will cut taxes on the profits that foreign companies take out of the country by up to 50 percent after taxation rules were relaxed.
Wall Street banks are wading deeper into the business of supplying oil as they compete with oil traders and merchants selling crude to refineries.
Nokia is cutting the price its flagship Lumia 900 smartphone in the U.S. in an effort to breach the market dominance of Apple and Samsung.
A former director in Citigroup’s structured credit products goes on trial on Monday accused of misleading buyers of a mortgage-related product at the start of the financial crisis.
Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Brazilian authorities about assembling Freelander four-by-fours from kits imported from the UK.