PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 18

Overview
LIBOR ‘STRUCTURALLY FLAWED’, SAYS FED
Ben Bernanke, U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, told Congress on Tuesday that Libor is ‘structurally flawed’ and an international effort is needed to restore its credibility.
HSBC’s chief compliance officer David Bagley resigned from his post during a U.S. senate hearing on Tuesday after a money laundering scandal involving the bank.
French president Francois Hollande is fulfilling an election promise to reintroduce the taxes for all but companies employing fewer than 20 workers.
Microsoft may have failed to comply with a 2009 European Union order to offer users a choice of rival web browsers.
Goldman Sachs is on track to report its worst earnings year since before the financial crisis after a slump in trading activity.
Marks and Spencer plans to charge all customers a monthly fee for banking services when it launches later this year.
YAHOO‘S NEW CHIEF DEFLECTS CONCERNS
Yahoo Inc’s surprise appointment of Google Inc veteran Marissa Mayer as its new chief executive as deflected concerns over the brand.
Guardian News & Media, the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer, reported an operating loss of 44.2 million pound ($68.82 million) for 2011.
France’s Credit Agricole is planning to spin off its Cheuvreux securities business to independent brokerage Kepler.