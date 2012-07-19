PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 19

Financial Times
Headlines
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO‘S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES -
Overview
Regulators are focusing on at least four of Europe’s biggest banks as they investigate Libor rate rigging.
A bomber killed three of Bashar al-Assad’s top military officials in Syria on Wednesday - including his powerful brother-in-law.
The Chinese government has agreed to buy investment stakes currently held by General Motors’ pension plan.
Credit Suisse is bolstering its capital position, reversing its resistance to pressure over the issue from the Swiss central bank last month.
Bank of America announced it would achieve $8 billion in annualized cost savings by mid-2015 after a strategic review known as “New BAC,” which is leading to heavy job losses.
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO‘S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES
The world’s biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO has doubled the size of its flagship exchange-traded fund in less than two months, hitting $2 billion in assets as performance.
Economists have warned that Britain’s jobless figures are likely to start rising again over the coming months, after the Olympic Games.
Prices for UN-backed carbon credits sank to a record low in morning trading on Wednesday following doubts over the EU’s plan to back the bloc’s emissions trading market.
The British government have unveiled plans to introduce tolling on an existing stretch of road for the first time.