PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 20

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

OSBORNE BLOCKS RENEWABLES SUBSIDIES -

British finance minister George Osborne is blocking a new subsidy regime for renewable energy because he fear it will deter investment in gas-fired power stations.

WORLD BRACED FOR NEW FOOD CRISIS

The world is facing a new food crisis as the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years drives up commodity prices.

SYRIAN REBELS SEIZE KEY BORDER POSTS

Syrian rebels took control of key crossings on the borders with Iraq and Turkey while fighting raged on in Damascus.

REGULATOR GEARS UP LIBOR INQUIRY

The UK markets watchdog, the FSA, is set to step up its lines of inquiry into the attempted manipulation of benchmark interest rates.

LLOYDS AGREES TO SELL 630 BRANCHES TO CO-OP

Lloyds Banking Group has agreed the sale of 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group.

GOOGLE PRESSED ON MOBILE SERVICES BY EU

Joaquin Almunia, the EU’s competition commissioner, is demanding that Google makes changes to its mobile services as plans to serve formal charges against the company.

ANADARKO SHELVES BRAZILIAN SALE

Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put the sale of some of its assets in Brazil on hold.

NEW KKR FUNDS TO TARGET RETAIL INVESTORS

Private equity giant KKR & Co will launch a mutual fund aimed at individual investors, which will focus on ‘special events’ around the globe, such as Europe’s debt crisis.