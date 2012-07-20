PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 20

Financial Times
British finance minister George Osborne is blocking a new subsidy regime for renewable energy because he fear it will deter investment in gas-fired power stations.
The world is facing a new food crisis as the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years drives up commodity prices.
Syrian rebels took control of key crossings on the borders with Iraq and Turkey while fighting raged on in Damascus.
The UK markets watchdog, the FSA, is set to step up its lines of inquiry into the attempted manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
Lloyds Banking Group has agreed the sale of 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group.
Joaquin Almunia, the EU’s competition commissioner, is demanding that Google makes changes to its mobile services as plans to serve formal charges against the company.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put the sale of some of its assets in Brazil on hold.
Private equity giant KKR & Co will launch a mutual fund aimed at individual investors, which will focus on ‘special events’ around the globe, such as Europe’s debt crisis.