PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 25

ROSNEFT EYE BP‘S STAKE IN TNK-BP -
Andy Coulson, the prime minister’s former spin doctor, and Rebekah Brooks, a former top executive in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, are to be charged with phone hacking.
Google has agreed the outlines of a settlement with the European Commission, in a deal that would spare the U.S. search engine from formal antitrust charges.
State oil company Rosneft is in talks to buy half of Russia’s third-largest oil company, TNK-BP.
Small European banks are warning that tough EU rules could impact on their capital costs and force them to cut back lending.
Barclays said veteran lawyer Anthony Salz will lead a review of its business practices following the Libor scandal.
Deutsche Bank reported a steep fall in quarterly profits in its first results under new co-chief executives.
Apple results fell short of expectations as global economic growth accounted for a slump in iphone sales.
Former chairman and chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank Sean FitzPatrick was arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the bank.
A group of wealthy pro-Republican hedge fund managers is backing efforts to legalise same-sex marriage.