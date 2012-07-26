PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 26

Financial Times
Britain’s economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, which cost the country its triple-A rating.
Citigroup’s former chief executive Sandy Weill has called for a break-up of large banks.
The Premier League helped to fund the public prosecution of a man accused of importing cut-price satellite decoder cards.
Asset managers will have to return to investors in their funds any profits made from lending out securities in Europe under new rules.
The Barclays non-executive director responsible for former chief executive Bob Diamond’s 17 million pound ($26 million) final pay package resigned on Wednesday.
Manchester United has temporarily paused plans to launch its $300 million initial public offering in the U.S.
Telefonica has axed its dividend and cut directors’ pay in a drastic move to protect the company.
The Financial Services Authority plans to tell the UK’s biggest lenders To upgrade their dated IT systems.
The FSA on Wednesday proposed an overhaul of the scheme that compensates retail customers when financial firms fail.
A strike by British immigration officers, scheduled for the eve of the Olympics, has been called off.