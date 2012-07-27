PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 27

Financial Times
Headlines
BO XILAI‘S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER -
ECB ‘READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES’ -
Overview
Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe resigned on Thursday over a widening insider trading scandal.
BO XILAI‘S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER
Chinese authorities have charged the wife of Bo Xilai with the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.
ECB ‘READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES’
The president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, said that the bank was “ready to do whatever it takes” to preserve the single currency.
Lloyds took a further 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion) hit for mis-selling loan insurance in the first six months.
Two Chinese private equity funds are closing in on a deal to buy the asset management arm of Dexia.
The world’s largest gold producer has signalled a new restraint on expansion.
Facebook shares have dropped to a new all-time low at about $24, against its $38 issue price.
Universal Music is in talks to sell most of Parlophone, one of the crown jewels of EMI.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s in discussions with US authorities investigating its role in the securitisation of structured products.