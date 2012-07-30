PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 30

Financial Times
Headlines
GENERAL MOTORS’ MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS -
SONY PITCHES TV ‘SOAP’ AT RAMADAN VIEWERS -
NI‘S ‘FOOTSOLIDER’ CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS -
Overview
The world’s top business leaders using the Olympics to raise tough questions about the state of Britain’s economy.
GENERAL MOTORS’ MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS
General Motors’ marketing chief has resigned in an unexpected shake-up at the largest U.S. carmaker by sales.
Mitt Romney was forced to clarify his position on Israel’s right to conduct a possible military strike on Iran.
Cross-border lending by German banks to the weaker parts of the euro zone has dropped by nearly a fifth since January.
UK brokers and bankers are flagging twice as many suspicious trades to the FSA.
British finance minister George Osborne has ordered an independent review into the Libor scandal.
SONY PITCHES TV ‘SOAP’ AT RAMADAN VIEWERS
The Ramadan festival has become a launch pad in the Middle East for the latest series of a new Arabic version of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
NI‘S ‘FOOTSOLIDER’ CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS
Tom Mockridge, chief executive of News International, said he has not heard if News Corp plan to sell off its UK newspapers.
The mountain of impaired loans at European banks rose by about 9 percent to more than 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) by the end of last year.