PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 31

HSBC’s profit dipped as Europe’s biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs.
GAMES TURN LONDON INTO ‘GHOST TOWN’
The Olympics is creating a “ghost town” as visitors who would normally flock to the capital’s shops, hotels and theatres stay away.
A protracted blackout disrupted the lives of an estimated 300 million people across northern India on Monday.
The value of assets managed by the private equity industry rose last year to a record $3 trillion.
The outgoing chairman of Hiscox has criticised the approach to corporate governance by institutional investors.
An anonymous Twitter user who allegedly set up an account pretending to be a company executive has had a case filed against him by the publisher.
Libor could be scrapped altogether and replaced with a different interest rate, according to a review set up by the UK government.
NBC Universal has faced fierce criticism on social media for its time-delayed Olympics coverage.
An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death for their role in a $2.8 billion bank fraud.