PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 4

SPAIN SEEKS CENTRALISED CONTROL OF BUDGETS

Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy has called for centralised control of national budgets in the euro zone in an unexpected gesture to mollify Brussels and Berlin on the eve of what is expected to be a crucial week for Madrid.

KERVIEL SET FOR SOCGEN APPEAL CASE IN PARIS

Jerome Kerviel will set foot in a Paris courtroom again on Monday, two years after the former trader was sentenced to three years behind bars and ordered to pay 4.9 billion euros ($6.06 billion) to former employer Societe Generale.

OLIGARCHS THREATEN BP‘S RUSSIA SALE

The group of billionaire oligarchs who are BP’s partners in TNK-BP have threatened to thwart any attempt by the UK oil group to sell its stake in the joint venture, creating fresh risks for chief executive Bob Dudley as he moves to execute one of the biggest divestments in the UK energy group’s history.

FSA TO SPOT CHECK CITY OF LONDON FIRMS

The UK financial watchdog is to carry out spot checks on City of London firms’ reporting of suspicious trades, as part of its broader crackdown on market abuse, the Financial Times has learnt.

EMERGING MARKET CENTRAL BANKS SELL EUROS

Central banks in emerging markets have been dumping euros to shore up their own currencies, contributing to the euro’s drastic slide in recent weeks, according to traders.

TALKS BEGIN OVER INDONESIA SHIPPING DISPUTE

A liquidator trying to recover at least $140 million from an Indonesian shipping group controlled by the late President Suharto’s youngest son was in “active discussions” over the weekend on a resolution to the three-year dispute over a subsidiary that an English court has ruled was “cleaned out” of its assets.

FINANCIALS SELLING PRIVATE EQUITY STAKES

Regulatory measures put in place following the financial crisis are prompting European financial groups to sell their investments in private equity, drying up funds used to conduct leveraged buyouts.

AIRLINES PLAN SALE OF NATS STAKE

A group of airlines that part-owns the UK’s air traffic controller is seeking to sell its stake in the part-privatised company even though the government has quietly shelved plans to sell down its own holding.