PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 26

Financial Times

EU COULD REWRITE EURO ZONE BUDGETS

The European Union would gain far-reaching powers to rewrite national budgets for euro zone countries that breach debt and deficit rules under proposals likely to be discussed at a summit this week, according to a draft report seen by the Financial Times.

BIG USERS BET ON MORE OIL PRICE FALLS

Airlines, trucking companies and other big energy consumers are betting on further oil price falls, with many reluctant to lock in at current levels amid fears that prices could plunge if the global economy weakens further.

EMERGING MARKETS GET OUT CHEQUE BOOK

A series of high-profile deals this year highlights the growing interest of emerging-market companies in making acquisitions in Europe.

MICROSOFT IN $1.2 BILLION SOCIAL NETWORK MOVE

Microsoft has agreed to pay $1.2 billion for Yammer, which runs a Twitter-like service for office workers, in an attempt to take advantage of the business world’s social networking boom.

QATAR SEEKS HUGE CHINESE INVESTMENT QUOTA

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is seeking approval to invest up to $5 billion in Chinese stocks and bonds, which would make it the biggest foreign investor in China’s capital markets.

BLOOMBERG SETS UP EQUITIES RESEARCH UNIT

Bloomberg plans to announce that it has hired more than 100 research professionals for a global industry research service that will provide much of what was once the preserve of equity analysts on Wall Street and in the City of London.

SHAZAM IDENTIFIES OLYMPIC SOCIAL MEDIA BUZZ

Shazam, the popular UK-based music recognition app, is capitalising on the digital and social media buzz surrounding the 2012 London Olympics via a new partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal.