PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 19

The Indonesian entrepreneur who bailed out the country’s powerful Bakrie family by buying a $1 billion stake in coal miner Bumi is to implement a potentially major restructuring programme when he becomes the company’s executive chairman.
The chief executive of Royal Caribbean Cruises has defended the use of big ships, claiming that they are safer and more popular with holidaymakers than smaller, older vessels.
UK‘S OSBORNE PROMISES TAX CRACKDOWN
British finance minister George Osborne has promised to “aggressively” crack down on stamp duty avoidance in next week’s Budget, as he attempts to reshape the way that the wealthy are taxed in Britain.
UPS, the U.S. package delivery company, has agreed a deal to buy its European rival TNT Express in a takeover that is likely to value the Dutch delivery company at about 5 billion euros ($6.59 billion).
Greece’s caretaker prime minister insists that a “large, silent majority” of Greeks are willing to do whatever is needed to stay in the euro zone, despite near-daily anti-austerity demonstrations.
Five banks have joined forces to create a hedging tool designed to improve the health of their balance sheets and protect them against market sell-offs as international regulations force institutions to increase the quality of their assets.
Goldman Sachs is considering offering so-called “monoline” insurance, as it explores new business areas ahead of incoming financial regulation expected to hit its lucrative trading operations.
Private resources companies will soon be allowed access to Russia’s vast Arctic oil and gasfields, and the country’s tax system will be changed to promote growth in the sector, according to the chief executive of Lukoil.
Royal Bank of Scotland has increased the proportion of small business loan applications that it approves, outstripping UK rivals, in a trend that will hearten government ministers but may concern shareholders.
Europe’s top antitrust enforcer last month forged ahead with an investigation into whether the continent’s five largest telecoms groups rigged mobile technology standards, in spite of their chief executives offering personal assurances to work through a pan-industry body.
The UK financial services regulator has said it will look into the possibility that interest rate swaps may have been mis-sold by banks, including Barclays.
Blackstone is set to take control of 100 million euros worth of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank pushes to shed its exposure to global real estate.
Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company by sales, is stepping up the pressure on the family owners of tequila maker Jose Cuervo, demanding a resolution to year-long talks over an acquisition within the next few months.