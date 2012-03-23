PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 23

Financial Times
The European Commission has recommended increasing the size of the euro zone’s rescue system from 500 billion euros to 940 billion euros ($1.24 trillion) by combining the existing, temporary bailout fund with a facility that is due to start this summer, according to an “options note” obtained by the Financial Times.
INDIA‘S PM UNDER FIRE OVER NEW SCANDAL
India’s coalition government was rocked by a fresh corruption scandal on Thursday after it was accused of forgoing $210 billion in potential revenues by selling coal assets too cheaply to some of the country’s top industrialists.
Football giant Real Madrid has lent its name to a $1-billion theme park being planned on an artificial island in the United Arab Emirates in the latest brand extension by a football club.
Goldman Sachs underlined the scale of its ambition for its new European headquarters in London by holding talks with three high-profile architect practices, including Foster and Partners, the practice behind some of London’s most famous landmark buildings.
Gavin O‘Reilly, the embattled chief executive of Independent News & Media, has described pressure from the publisher’s largest shareholder to step down as “almost reminiscent” of former U.S. President George Bush’s invasion of Iraq.
FedEx, the package delivery company, on Thursday appeared to rule out a move to spoil a proposed tie-up between rivals UPS and TNT Express, insisting that its focus remains on profitable organic growth within Europe.
The three big credit rating agencies must improve their transparency, IT and internal controls and strengthen the committees that oversee decisions on individual securities, the first EU inspections of Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s and Fitch have found.
International Airlines Group has offered a limited number of extra concessions to try to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of BMI British Midland, Lufthansa’s lossmaking UK subsidiary.
Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve the details of a claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court after negotiations about compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week.
Germany’s Wolfgang Schauble has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the powerful Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, prompting criticism that Berlin controls too many European economic agencies and sparking a diplomatic land grab for other high-profile posts.