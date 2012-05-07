FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 7
May 7, 2012
May 7, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Financial Times

FERROVIAL IN TALKS TO BUY 3I‘S ENTERPRISE

3i, the UK’s largest listed private equity group, is in advanced talks with Ferrovial, the Spanish infrastructure company, to sell off Enterprise, a support services company, sources close to the situation said.

MINING INDUSTRY BRACED FOR PULLBACK

The mining industry is braced for a pullback in investment spending as the biggest companies reassess their capital expenditure plans amid escalating cost pressures and an uncertain growth outlook.

BARCLAYS OFFERS US ONLINE SAVINGS ACCOUNT

Barclays is moving into the U.S. retail banking market for the first time in decades, with the launch of an online savings account designed to secure cheaper and more stable funding for planned growth in its international credit card business.

BRITAIN TO BOLSTER INVESTORS’ SAY ON PAY

Plans to give shareholders more power over boardroom pay will be given centre stage in the Queen’s Speech, as highly paid executives face another week of lambasting from shareholders.

ENRC EXPLORES WAY TO MEND PERFORMANCE

Eurasian Natural Resources Corp is considering options to improve the Kazakh miner’s poor stock market performance, including bringing in a partner or spinning off some of its riskier assets.

HGCAPITAL PUTS UP MERCURY PHARMA FOR SALE

Mercury Pharma, the generic drugs group previously known as Goldshield, has been put up for sale by its private equity owner less than 2 1/2 years after its acquisition.

NATIONAL EXPRESS EYES ROUTE INTO GERMANY

National Express plans to launch intercity services in Germany if the market opens to private operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year.

