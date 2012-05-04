PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 4

Financial Times

UBS INVESTORS PROTEST AGAINST PAY PLAN

UBS shareholders fired a warning shot to Axel Weber, the incoming chairman, as they voted heavily against proposals by the board and top management on pay and corporate governance.

BANKS LOOK TO FARM OUT SME LENDING

Several large European banks are weighing the idea of outsourcing a portion of their core small business lending to a new crop of loan funds, in a further sign of the growth of the “shadow banking” industry in Europe.

FACEBOOK SEES VALUATION OF UP TO $95.9 BILLION

Facebook said it expected to hit a valuation of up to $95.9 billion when it debuts on Wall Street later this month, as the social networking company moved into the final stages of its hotly anticipated initial public offering.

BANKS FACE TOUGHER TRADING CAPITAL RULES

Bank trading desks face a new threat to their profitability after global regulators unveiled proposals on Thursday to force them to hold more capital against the risk of heavy losses when markets freeze.

DENIS O‘BRIEN EXTENDS HOLDING IN INM

Denis O‘Brien, Ireland’s richest man, has bought a further 5 percent stake in Independent News & Media, pushing his shareholding close to the level at which he would have to make an outright bid for the company.

RBS REPAYS BILLIONS IN FUNDING TO SCHEME

Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday announce that it has repaid 75 billion pound ($121.52 billion) of funding that was underwritten by a government credit scheme set up during the 2008 financial crisis.