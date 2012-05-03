PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 3

Financial Times

KING ADMITS FAILING TO ‘SHOUT’ ABOUT RISK

Repairing the economy and regulating banks is “the biggest challenge the Bank [of England] has faced for decades,” Sir Mervyn King said on Wednesday in a speech in which he conceded for the first time he should have “shouted from the rooftops” about risks before the financial crisis.

NEWS CORP BOARD BACKS MURDOCH

News Corp’s directors on Wednesday gave Rupert Murdoch a unanimous vote of confidence quelling speculation that he might split his chairman and chief executive roles after a damning parliamentary report on the group’s handling of the UK phone hacking scandal.

SQUEEZE ON BANKS HITS PROJECT FINANCE

Hopes that infrastructure spending might boost the global economy have been hit by a sharp first-quarter slowdown in the market for project finance.

NOKIA MISSED SMARTPHONE ‘REVOLUTION’

Nokia will launch a range of tablets and “hybrid” smart mobile devices as it seeks to turn round the fortunes of its ailing handset business, chairman Jorma Ollila has told the Financial Times.

STANDARD CHARTERED WARY OF EURO ZONE CRISIS

Standard Chartered will inject tens of millions of dollars into its Asian and African businesses this year, extending its branch network and hiring corporate bankers after a cost-cutting exercise boosted its spending power.

TRINITY UNDER PRESSURE OVER CHIEF‘S PAY

Leading shareholders in Trinity Mirror are pressing the board to make last-minute changes to its chief executive’s 1.7 million pound ($2.75 million) pay package to head off a showdown at the publisher’s AGM next week.