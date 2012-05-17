PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 17

Financial Times

SHELL WARNS ON US NATURAL GAS BOUNCE

Royal Dutch Shell expects U.S. natural gas prices to double by 2015, rebounding strongly from the 10-year lows they have hit as a result of the shale gas boom as U.S. domestic demand for the fuel grows.

SPAIN TRIES TO PIN DOWN REAL ESTATE LOSSES

Spain’s government will on Thursday announce the appointment of Blackrock and Oliver Wyman as independent valuers of the real estate loans that lie at the heart of the country’s banking crisis.

GREEKS URGED TO RUN POLL AS EURO VOTE

Senior European leaders are attempting to turn Greece’s repeat national election next month into a referendum on the country’s membership of the euro, a high-stakes political gamble that officials believe can win back voters disillusioned by the tough bailout conditions but eager to stay in the single currency.

EARLY FACEBOOK BACKERS ADD TO SHARE SALE

Some of Facebook’s earliest backers plan to sell an additional $3 billion worth of shares in Thursday’s initial public offering, as they take advantage of a wave of public interest in the social network group’s flotation.

BOE CUTS ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST

The Bank of England has reduced its forecast for UK economic growth and increased its inflation forecast, predicting inflation will remain above its 2 percent target for another year.

ICAP IN TALKS TO BUY PLUS MARKETS

ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker by market capitalisation, is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group , the UK exchange for fledgling companies that is planning to close after failing to secure a buyer.

UK‘S CAMERON FEARS EURO ZONE UNRAVELLING

Britain’s prime minister, David Cameron, will on Thursday warn that the single European currency could unravel in a way that “carries huge risks for everyone” unless the euro zone’s 17 members move rapidly towards full fiscal and political union.