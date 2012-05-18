PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 18

Financial Times

IRAN HELPS SYRIA DEFY OIL EMBARGO

An oil tanker belonging to Iran’s state-owned shipping line has been switching flags and using multiple companies to transport crude from Syria to Iran, illustrating how Tehran is helping to sidestep international efforts to choke the finances of Bashar al-Assad, Syrian president.

SPAIN MOVES TO CALM BANK FEARS

The Spanish government called for investor calm on Thursday as shares in Bankia, the country’s second-largest bank, tumbled by nearly 30 percent and Moody’s prepared a sweeping downgrade of the country’s lenders.

FACEBOOK PRICES SHARES AT $38 EACH

Facebook priced its shares at $38 each in an initial public offering raising $16 billion that values the world’s largest social networking group at $104 billion, vaulting the eight-year-old company into the ranks of top 25 public companies in the U.S.

GRAFF TO HAVE $3 TO $4 BILLION VALUE AT IPO

Graff Diamonds, known for selling multimillion-pound jewels to the super-rich, will be valued between $3 billion and $4 billion when it lists in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the process.

LME‘S SUITORS’ BID PASS 1 BILLION POUND

The three remaining contenders to acquire the London Metal Exchange have all valued it at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) and promised to preserve its open outcry trading pit, setting the scene for a close-run contest as they attempt to snatch control of the historic bourse.

JP MORGAN UNIT HAS BILLIONS OF RISKY BONDS

The unit at the centre of JP Morgan Chase’s $2 billion trading loss has built up positions totalling more than $100 billion in asset-backed securities and structured products - the complex, risky bonds at the centre of the financial crisis in 2008.