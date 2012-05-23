PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 23

Financial Times

GETTY IMAGES OWNERS CONSIDER SALE OR IPO

The owners of Getty Images, the world’s largest distributor of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business they took private four years ago for $2.4 billion.

GERMANY RULES OUT COMMON EURO BONDS

Germany refused to share the debt burden of stressed eurozone peers on Tuesday, ignoring two of the most influential international economic bodies which offered support for proposals championed by Paris, Rome and Brussels ahead of a summit.

WEST SHIFTS STANCE ON IRANIAN SANCTIONS

Western powers are prepared to offer Iran an “oil carrot” that would allow it to continue supplying crude to Asian customers in exchange for guarantees it is not building an atomic bomb.

CLEGG SOUNDS NEW ECONOMIC TONE

The ruling UK coalition government is preparing a “massive” increase in state-backed investment in housing and infrastructure, as Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg signalled a shift from lurid warnings by ministers about the debt crisis to a fresh emphasis on growth.

CALL TO CUT FRACKING‘S METHANE LEAKAGE

A top-10 investor in BP and Royal Dutch Shell has called for changes in the way oil companies produce shale gas, in a further sign of shareholder disquiet about the environmental impact of fracking.

ANGLO AND CODELCO RESTART TALKS ON MINES

Anglo American and Codelco, the Chilean copper miner, have agreed to restart settlement talks to try to avoid a lengthy legal battle over the ownership of copper mines in Chile worth as much as $22 billion.