PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 25

Financial Times
India has threatened to ban European airlines from its airspace if Brussels sanctions Indian carriers in a dispute over an EU plan to charge carriers for their pollution.
As many as a quarter of the staff at Autonomy quit the British software group soon after its acquisition by HP, former employees said, with one likening the U.S. computer maker’s internal procedures to “being water-boarded” almost daily.
Nick Robertson, chief executive of Asos, the online fashion retailer, is to receive a 25 million pound ($39.20 million) share payout, after a three-year management incentive scheme reached its maximum potential.
European consumers will face more transparent credit and debit card fees and potentially lower retail costs after a landmark court ruling confirming MasterCard overcharged for cross-border card transactions.
TIFFANY‘S US SALES DISAPPOINT
Sales at Tiffany & Co’s flagship New York store declined 4 percent in the past quarter as its Americas business performed worse than expected, triggering a downgrade to its sales forecast and a plunge in its shares.
The Co-operative Group plans to hire 3,000 people for its law business as it aims to become the largest provider of consumer legal services in the UK within five years.
Georgia has pulled the planned listing of its state railway monopoly in London in a further setback for the moribund UK market for initial public offerings.