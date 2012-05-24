FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 25
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Financial Times

INDIA WARNS EU OVER AIRLINE CARBON TAX

India has threatened to ban European airlines from its airspace if Brussels sanctions Indian carriers in a dispute over an EU plan to charge carriers for their pollution.

INSULTS FLY OVER TROUBLED HP BUYOUT

As many as a quarter of the staff at Autonomy quit the British software group soon after its acquisition by HP, former employees said, with one likening the U.S. computer maker’s internal procedures to “being water-boarded” almost daily.

ASOS CHIEF TO RECEIVE BIG SHARE PAYOUT

Nick Robertson, chief executive of Asos, the online fashion retailer, is to receive a 25 million pound ($39.20 million) share payout, after a three-year management incentive scheme reached its maximum potential.

MASTERCARD OVERCHARGED, EU COURT RULES

European consumers will face more transparent credit and debit card fees and potentially lower retail costs after a landmark court ruling confirming MasterCard overcharged for cross-border card transactions.

TIFFANY‘S US SALES DISAPPOINT

Sales at Tiffany & Co’s flagship New York store declined 4 percent in the past quarter as its Americas business performed worse than expected, triggering a downgrade to its sales forecast and a plunge in its shares.

CO-OP PLANS 3,000 JOBS FOR LEGAL UNIT

The Co-operative Group plans to hire 3,000 people for its law business as it aims to become the largest provider of consumer legal services in the UK within five years.

GEORGIAN RAILWAY PULLS LONDON IPO

Georgia has pulled the planned listing of its state railway monopoly in London in a further setback for the moribund UK market for initial public offerings.

