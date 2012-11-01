PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 1

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron came under pressure to act tough on the European Union budget after losing a parliamentary vote on Wednesday.
Flawed back-up systems marred Wall Street’s return to work on Wednesday, while some blamed a lack of disaster preparation for the extended break in trading.
Comet is on the brink of going into administration as early as Thursday, putting 6,000 jobs at risk.
Barclays’ was dealt a fresh blow when it emerged that the bank faces a record $470 million fine over alleged energy market manipulation.
Investor confidence in BG Group was shaken on Wednesday after the FTSE 100 energy group cut its production forecast for this year and next.
Potash Corp has approached the Israeli government for approval to buy rival Israel Chemicals (ICL ), which has a market value of $15 billion.
The Bank of England will not give a full response to internal reviews of its handling of the financial crisis until a new governor is chosen.
Predictions say Sandy will rank among the eight most costly hurricanes ever to hit the United States, with losses to the insurance industry of at least $7 billion.
The size of Greece’s fiscal challenge was painted in sharp relief as Athens unveiled new budget projections exceeding worst-case scenarios.
Telenor has opened the door to a potential sale of its $6.4 billion stake in VimpelCom, the world’s sixth-largest telecom group by subscribers.