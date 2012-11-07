PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 7

Financial Times
Headlines
AMERICA‘S REAL TEST COMES AFTER POLLS
Overview
AMERICA‘S REAL TEST COMES AFTER POLLS
The victor in the 2012 election faces an immediate test of leadership - to overcome the divisions between Democrats and Republicans and rekindle a spirit of optimism in a nation beaten down by the global financial crisis.
The performance of Marks and Spencer under current chief executive Marc Bolland has come under attack in a rare intervention by Lord Myners, the retailer’s former chairman.
BHP Billiton has quietly started looking for a successor to Marius Kloppers, chief executive, in what could herald a further shake-up in the leadership of the global mining industry following a five-year period of stability.
Taxi drivers and hire companies are warning of a worsening shortage of London black cabs that will coincide with the run-up to Christmas, traditionally the busiest time of year for the trade.
Recent surveys of Britain’s manufacturing, construction and service sectors have pointed to worsening business conditions, industrial production has taken a tumble and the retailers’ trade association has said September was a “false dawn” for the country’s high streets.
François Hollande’s Socialist government finally responded to months of pressure for urgent action to address France’s sliding industrial competitiveness by announcing a 20 billion euro ($25 billion) tax break for companies.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has for the first time taken his fight to France after acquiring a stake in Danone, one of the country’s best-known companies.
JPMorgan Chase is in advanced settlement talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations of misconduct in the handling of mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.
European investment banks will cut staff costs by at least a fifth and shed tens of thousands of jobs in the next few years, consultants and recruitment experts estimate, as much tighter regulation and a weak economy prompts them to rethink their business models.