PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 13

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Members of the Conservative Party have backed calls for a radical shake-up of the BBC, endorsing a split in the director-general’s role.
The U.S. Congress should agree to higher taxes on the wealthy to avoid the fiscal cliff, a top Republican economist has conceded.
The British government is preparing to announce proposals that will allow them to divvy up annual parental leave allotments with husbands or partners.
British energy regulators are investigating claims made by a whistleblower that UK traders have manipulated wholesale prices on Europe’s biggest gas market.
On Monday, Leucadia National said it would buy Jefferies, the last independent broker-dealer of any significant size on Wall Street.
Bloomberg is launching a portal for applications to allow clients to incorporate their own software into the group’s financial data terminals.
Extending Greece’s bailout by two years will force lenders to come up with 15 billion euros ($19.07 billion) in new financing for Athens by 2014.
Investors in the U.S. are marking down the prices of securities backed by mortgages written before the financial crisis.