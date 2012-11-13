PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 14

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Britain’s government is prepared to delay its welfare reform amid fears the changes may need to be more thoroughly tested before being extended to all benefit claimants.
Standard Chartered this week flew 20 of its top shareholders to Beijing for a three-day immersion into the operations in China.
The US national security establishment was rocked by further scandal on Tuesday when the Pentagon said its top Afghanistan commander was under investigation.
International lenders were granted more time to resolve their differences over changes to Greece’s 174 billion euros bailout when Athens managed to raise sufficient funds.
Vodafone has been forced to write down almost 6 billion pounds from its operations in economically ravaged countries in southern Europe.
BP has paid its Russian oligarch partners $325 million to drop all outstanding litigation against it.
The financial industry should not go “overboard” in cutting costs in reaction to current market conditions, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs has warned.
A revolutionary medicine for diabetes developed by Cuban scientists is set to be tested in late-stage clinical trials in Europe next year.
Carlyle is to lead a $210 million private equity investment in an African agricultural commodity merchant that is one of the world’s largest traders of cashew nuts.