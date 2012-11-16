PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 16

Financial Times
Headlines
XI JINPING ANOINTED CHINA‘S NEW LEADER -
FRANCE ‘NOT SICK MAN OF EUROPE’, SAYS PARIS -
Overview
BP has agreed to a $4.5 billion settlement to resolve criminal charges relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.
XI JINPING ANOINTED CHINA‘S NEW LEADER
Xi Jinping was anointed as the new head of the Communist Party of China on Thursday, taking charge of a relatively conservative leadership team.
Britain’s immigration policy was criticised on Thursday, as London Mayor Boris Johnson and the boss of the CBI employers’ organisation warned it was undermining the British economy.
A $66 billion plan to merge miner Xstrata and Glencore has received a boost with the public backing on Thursday of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.
Megafon has re-launched its London-Moscow initial public offering, seeking to sell shares worth up to $2.1 billion.
Walmart shares dropped as the world’s largest retailer by sales reported falling sales growth, overshadowing quarterly profits that were in line with market expectations.
FRANCE ‘NOT SICK MAN OF EUROPE’, SAYS PARIS
France seized on better than expected economic growth figures to reject concern that France could become the next focus of the euro zone crisis.
The SFO must pay the legal costs of the Tchenguiz brothers, resulting from a successful challenge the pair mounted against the UK agency in 2011.
Lord McAlpine has agreed a 185,000 pounds settlement with the BBC after he was wrongly linked to a child abuse scandal by the broadcaster’s Newsnight programme.