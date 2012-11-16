PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 16

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

BP IN RECORD $4.5 BLN SETTLEMENT

BP has agreed to a $4.5 billion settlement to resolve criminal charges relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.

XI JINPING ANOINTED CHINA‘S NEW LEADER

Xi Jinping was anointed as the new head of the Communist Party of China on Thursday, taking charge of a relatively conservative leadership team.

CAMERON IMMIGRATION POLICY UNDER FIRE

Britain’s immigration policy was criticised on Thursday, as London Mayor Boris Johnson and the boss of the CBI employers’ organisation warned it was undermining the British economy.

QATARI BOOST FOR GLENCORE-XSTRATA DEAL

A $66 billion plan to merge miner Xstrata and Glencore has received a boost with the public backing on Thursday of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

MEGAFON LAUNCHES LONDON IPO

Megafon has re-launched its London-Moscow initial public offering, seeking to sell shares worth up to $2.1 billion.

WALMART SALES MISS HITS WALL ST STOCKS

Walmart shares dropped as the world’s largest retailer by sales reported falling sales growth, overshadowing quarterly profits that were in line with market expectations.

FRANCE ‘NOT SICK MAN OF EUROPE’, SAYS PARIS

France seized on better than expected economic growth figures to reject concern that France could become the next focus of the euro zone crisis.

SFO ORDERED TO PAY TCHENGUIZ LEGAL COSTS

The SFO must pay the legal costs of the Tchenguiz brothers, resulting from a successful challenge the pair mounted against the UK agency in 2011.

MCALPINE TO RECEIVE 185,000 POUNDS FROM BBC

Lord McAlpine has agreed a 185,000 pounds settlement with the BBC after he was wrongly linked to a child abuse scandal by the broadcaster’s Newsnight programme.