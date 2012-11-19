PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 19

Financial Times
EU officials have begun work on a plan to create a long-term budget without the UK in a move that reflects mounting frustration with Britain.
Non-bank lending markets face unprecedented levels of government intervention under sweeping new proposals to tame “shadow banking”, regulators said.
The government’s hopes of boosting growth through infrastructure projects are being thwarted by a stand-off with the City of London.
A prominent U.S. bond investor has increased an already aggressive bet on Ireland’s recovery from the financial crisis, raising eyebrows among rival fund managers.
Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk has delivered a damning assessment of the state of the container shipping sector by signalling it will switch investment to its other businesses.
The head of Toys R Us, a retailer battling online rivals, has warned that e-commerce can cause environmental harm that consumers have not yet recognised.
George Osborne is poised to introduce a major change to the listed commercial property sector by allowing real estate investment trusts (Reits) to invest in each other.
Virgin Atlantic is on Monday expected to unveil ambitious plans to break into the short-haul domestic market from Heathrow.