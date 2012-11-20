PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 20

Financial Times
Overview
Paul Otellini is stepping down from the top job at Intel , leaving no clear successor in place for the first time at the world’s biggest chipmaker.
Buyout group Terra Firma agreed to buy Annington Homes from Nomura in a deal worth 3.2 billion pounds.
The EU’s much-maligned civil servants are facing a cull and renewed pay restraint as the price of possible British support for an agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget.
George Osborne is considering a new tax raid on the pension contributions of richer voters, after rejecting the idea of a “wealth tax.”
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday named Marianne Lake, financial chief of its retail banking unit, as chief financial officer of the company.
MOODY‘S DOWNGRADES FRANCE FROM TRIPLE A
France suffered the second downgrade of its sovereign debt rating this year when Moody‘s, the U.S. rating agency, removed its triple A ranking on Monday night.
U.S. banks are racing to fill a little-noticed capital shortfall by issuing billions of dollars of preferred shares.
HSBC is weighing a sale of its $9.5 billion stake in Ping An Insurance, as the bank withdraws from non-core businesses amid a global drive to improve profitability.