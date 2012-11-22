PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 22

Financial Times
Headlines
MAN‘S EVOLUTION FUND AIDS AHL LOSSES -
Overview
Hopes were rising in Brussels on Wednesday that an unlikely deal with the UK over the EU’s long-term budget was taking shape.
Britain borrowed much more than expected in October, thwarting finance minister George Osborne in his efforts to reduce the deficit.
German objections to suffering losses on official loans to Greece have forced the euro zone to explore more complex means of helping Athens cope with its debt mountain.
Mike Lynch has admitted to having used some of the practices that led the Hewlett-Packard to level charges of accounting irregularities.
MAN‘S EVOLUTION FUND AIDS AHL LOSSES
Man Group has shifted $1.5 billion of its flagship computerised fund AHL into an experimental new portfolio to boost ailing returns.
Britain’s treasury is set to announce that it has cut billions of pounds from the cost of running hospitals, roads and schools built under the private finance initiative.
Vince Cable will on Thursday step up pressure on company bosses to rein in excessive pay and align pay with performance.
Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday, ending a bloody eight-day conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 152 people.