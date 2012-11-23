PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 23

Financial Times
Headlines
Argentina has reacted angrily to a U.S. court decision awarding hedge fund creditors more than $1.3 billion, as bondholders vowed an immediate appeal.
Britain’s coalition partners have ended months of infighting over energy policy, finally agreeing a deal designed to reassure an industry rocked by political instability.
UBS will have to pay one of the largest fines ever imposed by the UK’s financial regulator for management failures that led to the Swiss bank’s $2.3 billion rogue trading loss.
Mehmet Dalman, the veteran investment banker chairing Eurasian Natural Resources Corp is poised to take on a wide range of executive responsibilities at the Kazakh miner.
HSBC was left holding a more than 410 million euros ($528.28 million) block of Amadeus shares after it failed to attract investors for stock in the Spanish IT group.
Investment banks are looking at the idea of building a directory of corporate bond holdings in a fresh attempt to boost liquidity.
David Cameron landed in Brussels on what was seen in some European capitals as the start of another wrecking mission in Europe by the British prime minister.
Paul Tucker on Thursday threw his weight behind the government’s plan to overhaul the structure of the banking industry.
Ireland’s national debt agency has accused State Street of fraud for overcharging the country’s pension fund during a transaction last year.
Santander may list its U.S. car financing division to squeeze yet more cash out of overseas businesses to shore up its defences against weakness in Spain.
Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2 billion pounds of distressed mortgages tied to European real estate.