PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 23

ARGENTINA ANGERED AT HEDGE FUND COURT WIN

Argentina has reacted angrily to a U.S. court decision awarding hedge fund creditors more than $1.3 billion, as bondholders vowed an immediate appeal.

ENERGY DEAL ENDS COALITION INFIGHTING

Britain’s coalition partners have ended months of infighting over energy policy, finally agreeing a deal designed to reassure an industry rocked by political instability.

UBS FACES ADOBOLI FINE OF UP TO 50 MLN POUNDS

UBS will have to pay one of the largest fines ever imposed by the UK’s financial regulator for management failures that led to the Swiss bank’s $2.3 billion rogue trading loss.

DALMAN TO ASSUME WIDER ROLE AT ENRC

Mehmet Dalman, the veteran investment banker chairing Eurasian Natural Resources Corp is poised to take on a wide range of executive responsibilities at the Kazakh miner.

HSBC LEFT HOLDING AMADEUS STAKE

HSBC was left holding a more than 410 million euros ($528.28 million) block of Amadeus shares after it failed to attract investors for stock in the Spanish IT group.

BANKS TOUT IDEA OF SHARING BOND DATA

Investment banks are looking at the idea of building a directory of corporate bond holdings in a fresh attempt to boost liquidity.

SCEPTICISM GREETS CAMERON AT EU TALKS

David Cameron landed in Brussels on what was seen in some European capitals as the start of another wrecking mission in Europe by the British prime minister.

KING AND TUCKER CLASH ON BANK REFORM

Paul Tucker on Thursday threw his weight behind the government’s plan to overhaul the structure of the banking industry.

STATE STREET IN PROBE OVER PENSION FEES

Ireland’s national debt agency has accused State Street of fraud for overcharging the country’s pension fund during a transaction last year.

SANTANDER LINES UP US SPIN-OFF

Santander may list its U.S. car financing division to squeeze yet more cash out of overseas businesses to shore up its defences against weakness in Spain.

LLOYDS TO SELL 1.2 BLN POUNDS OF DEBT

Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2 billion pounds of distressed mortgages tied to European real estate.