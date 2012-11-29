FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 29
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Financial Times

Headlines

SAC NOTIFIED OF POSSIBLE SEC CHARGES -

M&S AND INVENSYS TACKLE PENSION DEFICITS -

BP HIT BY TEMPORARY BAN ON US CONTRACTS -

DEUTSCHE MAKES PROVISION FOR LIBOR COSTS -

GROUPON BOSS PREPARED TO ‘DO RIGHT THING’

GROUPS FEAR US RIVALS’ CHEAPER GAS BOOST -

ENERGY BILL KEY TO INVESTMENT, SAYS EDF -

BALLS WARNS OSBORNE ON BANK REFORM -

CAMERON SEEKS TO HEAD OFF LEVESON SPLIT -

Overview

SAC NOTIFIED OF POSSIBLE SEC CHARGES

The U.S. government is threatening to file civil securities fraud charges against SAC Capital Advisors and is tightening the regulatory screws around the hedge fund’s founder.

M&S AND INVENSYS TACKLE PENSION DEFICITS

Two of Britain’s corporate stalwarts Marks and Spencer and Invensys have taken big steps towards reducing their runaway pension deficits.

BP HIT BY TEMPORARY BAN ON US CONTRACTS

BP has been temporarily suspended from any new U.S. government contracts, including drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

DEUTSCHE MAKES PROVISION FOR LIBOR COSTS

Deutsche Bank has made financial provision for a possible settlement with regulators over allegations that employees were trying to rig the Libor interest rate.

GROUPON BOSS PREPARED TO ‘DO RIGHT THING’

The chief executive of Groupon has signalled an openness to step aside amid frustration on his board over the poor performance of the Internet company.

GROUPS FEAR US RIVALS’ CHEAPER GAS BOOST

Concerns among European companies over the rising gap with U.S. rivals in their cost of energy is mounting with two leading business groups raising alarm over the issue.

ENERGY BILL KEY TO INVESTMENT, SAYS EDF

The government’s energy bill is a “defining moment” for the UK that will unlock huge investments in new nuclear power and wind farms, according to the CEO of EDF Energy.

BALLS WARNS OSBORNE ON BANK REFORM

Ed Balls has fired a warning shot against George Osborne over bank reform by warning that there was no “consensus” over the issue.

CAMERON SEEKS TO HEAD OFF LEVESON SPLIT

David Cameron will on Thursday embark on a last-minute round of political diplomacy to try to secure cross-party support for a new system of press regulation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.