PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 29

Financial Times
Headlines
GROUPON BOSS PREPARED TO ‘DO RIGHT THING’
GROUPS FEAR US RIVALS’ CHEAPER GAS BOOST -
Overview
The U.S. government is threatening to file civil securities fraud charges against SAC Capital Advisors and is tightening the regulatory screws around the hedge fund’s founder.
Two of Britain’s corporate stalwarts Marks and Spencer and Invensys have taken big steps towards reducing their runaway pension deficits.
BP has been temporarily suspended from any new U.S. government contracts, including drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.
Deutsche Bank has made financial provision for a possible settlement with regulators over allegations that employees were trying to rig the Libor interest rate.
GROUPON BOSS PREPARED TO ‘DO RIGHT THING’
The chief executive of Groupon has signalled an openness to step aside amid frustration on his board over the poor performance of the Internet company.
GROUPS FEAR US RIVALS’ CHEAPER GAS BOOST
Concerns among European companies over the rising gap with U.S. rivals in their cost of energy is mounting with two leading business groups raising alarm over the issue.
The government’s energy bill is a “defining moment” for the UK that will unlock huge investments in new nuclear power and wind farms, according to the CEO of EDF Energy.
Ed Balls has fired a warning shot against George Osborne over bank reform by warning that there was no “consensus” over the issue.
David Cameron will on Thursday embark on a last-minute round of political diplomacy to try to secure cross-party support for a new system of press regulation.